IU Health, facing profit questions, gives med school $416M

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
in Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Williams, near Bedford, and near
Rivervale.

White River at Edwardsport, Hazleton, and Petersburg.

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is
slightly past Shoals. The crest of the White River is nearing
Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash River is slightly past
Vincennes. Flooding will gradually end this week, with the last of
the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday /5:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 18.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:30 PM CDT Sunday /5:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Wednesday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
in Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Williams, near Bedford, and near
Rivervale.

White River at Edwardsport, Hazleton, and Petersburg.

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is
slightly past Shoals. The crest of the White River is nearing
Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash River is slightly past
Vincennes. Flooding will gradually end this week, with the last of
the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 PM EDT Sunday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Wednesday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

IU Health, facing profit questions, gives med school $416M

  • 0
IU Health: 125 no longer employed after declining vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University Health quietly donated $416 million to the Indiana University School of Medicine — a move that comes as the state’s largest hospital system faces pressure to lower its prices and profits.

The donation wasn’t announced by either institution, which are separate organizations, but was noted as a “contribution to a related entity” made Dec. 30 in IU Health’s financial statements issued this month, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

An IU Health critic said the donation appeared aimed at reducing the hospital system’s 2021 profits to below $1 billion, to about $860 million, as it faces scrutiny from state legislators and others.

“It looks like it was an attempt to reduce their profitability so it didn’t look like it was so high,” said Al Hubbard, a former state Republican Party chairman who leads the group Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare.

IU Health, a nonprofit organization that operates 16 hospitals around the state, said it typically supports IU’s School of Medicine as part of ongoing operational work. The large contribution allows IU Health to support the medical school “in a more meaningful way,” it said.

In recent years, IU Health, which holds more than $7 billion in cash and investments. has contributed about $17 million a year to the School of Medicine. It has also made larger gifts to the medical school, including $65 million in 2021 and $61 million in 2020.

In January, Indiana’s top legislative leaders wrote letters calling for the state’s hospitals and health insurers to lower the “out-of-control costs” of health care, saying prices in Indiana were well above the national average.

IU Health reported an annual profit of $1.09 billion in 2019 and $1.1 billion in 2020. That is reported as “excess of revenue over expenses” since IU Health is a not-for-profit system. IU Health announced in December it was freezing its prices through 2025 to help align with national average costs.

Indiana University spokesman Chuck Carney said IU Health provides annual funding for the School of Medicine, which is planning to move its classrooms in coming years to IU Health’s new downtown Indianapolis hospital. That hospital will be built just south of the existing Methodist Hospital campus.