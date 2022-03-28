"It's very lonesome sitting at the house every day..." Community center helps senior citizens socialize

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- One community center is reopening after a two-year closure.
The William T. Murphy Community and Wellness Center reopened Monday after closing in March 2020 due to Covid-19 concerns.
Numerous services are offered, but Glenburn Home Board Member and resident Nobel Stallons said the center offers visitors something more valuable.
"It's not so much about meals and exercise," Stallons said. "As it's about the socialization."
The big social events at the center are the daily meals. Monday through Friday, the center offers a meal for Glenburn residents and locals. The center buses in community members for a meal and a time to meet with others. Bingo and other activities are planned during this time.
Since Covid-19 case numbers are low in the area, program organizers said now was the time to open back up the services.
"It's very lonesome sitting at the house every day," Sue Sowders-Vingis, marketing director at Glenburn Home, said. "You need to be out and around people. I think it's very important that we open it up for that."
Sowders-Vingis said guests can range anywhere from six to 30-some people. She agreed with Stallons that it's more about socialization than it is about the food.
Given the benefits, she said she wants to see the program grow.
"We're hoping to get the word out and keep building," Sowders-Vingis said. "And getting more people in here."
While the center hopes to welcome some new faces, Stallons said he is excited to see some old ones.
"It will be interesting to see how long it takes for them to start coming back," Stallons said. "And realizing how much socializing means."
Services are available for anyone age 50 or older in Greene County.
To take part in these services, you can call 812-847-3509.