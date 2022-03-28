 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the lower Wabash River is expected to last as long as
another 4 days, while flooding on the White River is expected to
come to an end late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Terre Haute, while the crest on the White is between
Edwardsport and Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Monday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet
Thursday, April 07.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"It's very lonesome sitting at the house every day..." Community center helps senior citizens socialize

  • Updated
  • 0
Linton Community Center.bmp

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- One community center is reopening after a two-year closure.

The William T. Murphy Community and Wellness Center reopened Monday after closing in March 2020 due to Covid-19 concerns.

Numerous services are offered, but Glenburn Home Board Member and resident Nobel Stallons said the center offers visitors something more valuable.

"It's not so much about meals and exercise," Stallons said. "As it's about the socialization."

The big social events at the center are the daily meals. Monday through Friday, the center offers a meal for Glenburn residents and locals. The center buses in community members for a meal and a time to meet with others. Bingo and other activities are planned during this time.

Since Covid-19 case numbers are low in the area, program organizers said now was the time to open back up the services.

"It's very lonesome sitting at the house every day," Sue Sowders-Vingis, marketing director at Glenburn Home, said. "You need to be out and around people. I think it's very important that we open it up for that."

Sowders-Vingis said guests can range anywhere from six to 30-some people. She agreed with Stallons that it's more about socialization than it is about the food.

Given the benefits, she said she wants to see the program grow.

"We're hoping to get the word out and keep building," Sowders-Vingis said. "And getting more people in here."

While the center hopes to welcome some new faces, Stallons said he is excited to see some old ones.

"It will be interesting to see how long it takes for them to start coming back," Stallons said. "And realizing how much socializing means."

Services are available for anyone age 50 or older in Greene County.

To take part in these services, you can call 812-847-3509.

