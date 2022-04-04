"It's very heartbreaking." Vigo County has third-highest reported child abuse/neglect deaths in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the latest report from the Indiana Department of Child Services, Vigo County has the third-highest amount of child fatalities.
Now, an adoptive mother is raising awareness to put a stop to child abuse and neglect.
Kristi Cundiff is the mother of eight adopted children.
Some still deal with the lasting effects of child abuse from their previous homes.
Now, she is teaming up with local leaders to help put a stop to child abuse locally.
Cundiff loves all of her children unconditionally.
She says seeing such high child abuse and neglect deaths in Vigo County is alarming.
Now she wants to put a stop to it.
"We love our children just as if we gave birth to them, and it's very heartbreaking."
Vigo County has the third-highest child abuse and neglect death rate in the state of Indiana.
Both Lake and Marion counties have had seven deaths, while Vigo has had four.
In response to these numbers, Terre Haute mayor Duke Bennett delivered a proclamation Monday afternoon.
He proclaimed April as child abuse prevention month in the city of Terre Haute.
He says he wants to do his part in spreading awareness to help local children.
"We've just got to get kids in the best possible environment to thrive and succeed. And it's unfortunate, as I said, that there's some bad situations out there," Cundiff said.
Both Cundiff and Bennett say everyone in the state of Indiana is required by law to report suspected child abuse and neglect cases.
Bennett says that no matter the stigma, it is important to speak up.
"We're just trying to make everyone comfortable with that and let DCS know. Whoever you can tell about that because we just want the kids to be in the best possible situation," Bennett said.
Cundiff said even one child abuse and neglect case, is one too many.
She said she hopes everyone can join in and continue the conversation even past the proclamation.
"It really shouldn't stop after April. This should be a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week initiative that people really need to step in," Cundiff said.
There are resources to turn to for help if you are in need.
The local child abuse help hotline is 812-231-8607.
To report child abuse or neglect, call 800-800-5556.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or CASA, you can contact Kristi Cundiff at 812-605-1341.