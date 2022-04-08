"It's unreal" Local man uses recycled utility poles to build trail and honor his late grandfather

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new project in Griffin Bike Park is honoring a World War II veteran and it is getting help from Duke Energy along the way.
Jeremy Stakeman is contracted to build the newest trail at Griffin Park.
He says it is an opportunity he did not see coming.
He said he feels like it is his calling.
While he works, he is remembering his late grandfather.
It is a big project to move 60 utility poles, through the woods when they weigh hundreds of pounds.
But, Jeremy Stakeman is out to do something bigger as he builds the newest trail in Griffin Bike Park.
He found out he had the opportunity to build the trail right at a time when he needed some good news the most.
"As I was getting the trail, I found out the my grandfather wasn't doing well, and he passed away last fall," Stakeman said.
His grandfather was a World War II veteran.
He climbed coconut trees, was a lineman and climbed utility poles.
Stakeman says when he got the news of the trail, he felt an immediate connection to his late grandfather and wanted to make him proud.
"You'd be hard-pressed to find anybody that said anything bad about my grandfather, so the timing of being able to do something like this for him is, it's unreal like I called Gene almost crying," Stakeman said.
Stakeman said he is grateful for the opportunity to build the trail.
He added it would not be possible without a donation from Duke Energy.
Duke Energy gave 60 poles to Griffin Bike Park.
District manager Rick Burger said Duke Energy is honored to help Stakeman honor his grandfather.
"When we find needs out in the community like this we can work through that third party and create opportunities like we did here to help them. So, we're excited we could help," Burger said.
As Stakeman builds the trail, he feels a sense of comfort knowing he is helping preserve his grandfather's legacy.
"Every time I'm out here by myself building, it's just like I've got dale and my grandpa with me watching over me making sure it gets built properly and I stay safe," Stakeman said.
Stakeman said at the beginning of the bike trail, there will be a monument to honor his grandfather.
He feels there is no better way to remember him than at a park that honors veterans.