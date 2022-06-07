'It's tough' Family-owned dairy businesses try to keep up with inflation, ask for your support

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is not just consumers seeing issues when it comes to inflation when it comes to dairy products.
Businesses that rely on dairy operations are having to make adjustments.
Ice creams and chocolate syrup are just two items that have gone up in price for your favorite local ice cream stores.
They say they have been selling more items like meat instead.
Prices have gone up in the three months since Samantha Howard has started at Gilstrap's Green Acres Dairy Bar.
She says these increases are just as tough for the business to grasp as the customers.
"Trying to explain it to people, it is kind of hard, because most people are like, 'well, it wasn't that much before!' Well, they don't understand that it's not just us that are going up. It is everywhere, and I've gone everywhere. It's tough," Howard said.
Green Acres manager Nate Gilstrap says raising prices is the unfortunate reality to keep his business open.
He hopes this is only a short-term problem and ice cream can continue being served without any economic interruptions.
"We don't like to raise the prices, but we have to do what we have to do to stay in business. And we're not going to raise it to the amount in which it's unaffordable," Gilstrap said.
Gilstrap says his company's main goal is serving his customers and keeping them happy, even if times are challenging.
"It's just a bump in the road, it's no big deal, we'll do the best to provide the same product at the best price that we can," he said.
As small businesses fight through the challenging economic times, workers say to be patient with them.
"Most people don't realize that, yeah, we are just a small business and that there's not more of us. We're all just by ourselves, and small businesses are getting ran down very fast, everywhere," Howard said.
Gilstrap's staff say no matter the price, they still hope to serve you your favorite ice cream.