It's time to take flight on a historic aircraft!

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Something exciting is flying into town this week. It's one of the earliest aircrafts to take flight dating back to the 1920's.
Down in Lawrenceville, the first-ever mass-produced airliner is here to bring history to life for people of all ages. This is all part of the Experimental Aircraft Association's (EAA) Ford Tri-Motor Tour.
Now, we take a deep dive into history, learning how this plane set the foundation for modern flight today.
Ashley Messenger has been flying planes for nearly 50 years. Now, he's using his pilot experience to help bring history to life for communities across the country.
"A lot of times if you will go to an air show, someone will point to an airplane and say, 'This is the kind of airplane that did this or that,' but I can point to this airplane and say, 'This airplane did [that],'" Messenger said.
The Ford Tri-Motor is known as the first-ever luxury airliner. The plane took part in the inaugural westbound transcontinental commercial air service in the late 1920's, completely redefining world travel.
"To come up to someone in 1929 and say, 'I want you to get on an airplane and I will take you from New York to St. Louis,' is like walking up to someone today and saying, 'Hey, do you want to go on a Mars trip?'" Messenger said.
Messenger says aviation has come a long way over the past 100 years and now locals have a chance to see this history for themselves.
This is all part of the EAA's goal of preserving history and getting young people interested in a career in aviation.
"Opening their eyes at a young age and showing them that this is attainable and that you can do this, is huge," Josh Magruder, the President of the EAA Chapter 114, said. "I took my first flight when I was eight years old and now I am an instructor, so it does leave a lasting impression in your life."
And that lasting impression starts with educational experiences, like flying high in a historic aircrafts like this one, something that Messenger hopes everyone gets a chance to enjoy some day!
Flights are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. this weekend. For tickets, click here.