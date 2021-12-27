"It's time for something to change" - VCSC takes next big step in addressing building concerns at high schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -
After months of discussion and feedback from the community, the Vigo County School Corporation is taking its next big step in addressing building concerns at all three local high schools.
There are currently three multi-million dollar projects under consideration. This includes potentially building three brand new high schools. But after board members held the first Preliminary Determination Hearing on the high school projects on Monday evening, they are now narrowing down the renovation options and costs.
The first option is a $160 million dollar project that would involve major renovations and upgrades. This includes introducing new academic spaces and renovated co-curricular spaces.
The second option is priced at $260 million dollars. It would include everything option one has but would also add further renovations and upgrades to other primary schools within the district.
Finally, the third option is the most rigorous. The $333 million dollar project would introduce three brand new high schools to the area.
During Monday’s hearing, many local community members including students, parents, and teachers spoke up advocating for what they want for the future of Vigo County schools.
"It's time for something to change," Lora Kane, a biology teacher at West Vigo High School, said. "We need new and major renovations. We cannot go on with just band-aid fixes."
Kane was just one of many community members who spoke up at Monday’s hearing. She says more and more problems are adding up to already outdated buildings further impacting students’ learning environments.
"There are too many [problems] to list," she said. "There's heating and air conditioning [problems], water issues, plumbing issues, [classroom] sizes and set-ups. There's just too many to pick one absolute bad thing."
After Monday's hearing, one of the three options is likely now off the table. That is the $333 million dollar referendum to build three brand new high schools. The decision to move forward without this option is based on collective data and community feedback. Now this leaves two options for the board to consider.
"That first one is option 1 which is a $160 million dollar referendum," Dr. Rob Haworth, the superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation, said. "The other is a $260 million dollar referendum that not only helps our high schools but also helps all of our other schools as well."
While many people are in support of these major renovations, the main concern among others is raising taxes. But in the end, many teachers like Kane says it's worth it for the benefit of all students for generations to come.
"Our students are amazing kids and they deserve all of the opportunities," Kane said. "They deserve to have the best of best and we just can't give it to them without doing something."
The board will come back together for a special meeting on January 13. The goal now is to approve one of the two referendums and place this to a vote on a May 2022 ballot.