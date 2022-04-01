It's the season of summer jobs and internships -- Learn why getting work experience at a young age is important

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Throughout the United States, many employers are looking for workers. The latest data shows there is a near record of 11.3 million job openings nationwide. This is coming at a time when more of those openings may be filled soon.
That's because many students are beginning to apply for summer jobs and internships. One Indiana State University student shares his experience with us and why he believes getting work experience at a young age is important.
Meet Ashan Khan. He's a sophomore at ISU making the most of his college experience, especially when it comes to building his resume.
"My position is going to be an instructor of computer science," he said.
Khan is now preparing for his second summer internship. He says getting experience like this at a young age is crucial.
"It gives you experience in your field," he said. "College teaches you theoretical knowledge but you need to apply that knowledge somewhere. So, summer internships give you outside that theoretical knowledge. It's a place where you apply your knowledge."
Especially now, there's a huge need for people like Khan in the workforce whether that's a summer job or an internship.
"The United States as a country needs to rebuild the labor force that took a severe hit as a result of COVID-19," Dr. Robert Guell, a professor of economics at ISU, said.
Not only are summer jobs and internships beneficial for the economy as a whole, local economists, like Dr. Robert Guell, say they teach students skills that will last a lifetime.
"They provide the worker themselves, the experience of an employment relationship," he said. "[This includes] showing up when you are supposed to show up, getting paid, learning what taxes are, all of that."
On top of those life-long skills, Khan says another important aspect of getting work experience at a young age is building independence.
"Financial stability feels great," he said. "It makes me feel independent and that I am already in the real world. Just the idea that you are getting paid for what you're good at sounds great. It feels like I'm not wasting my efforts, I am getting paid for them."
And for other students still looking for a job, Khan has this message for you:
"You need the right connections," he said. "You need to start, you need to get out of your comfort zone and meet people. Let them know you exist. By the end of the day, it feels great."