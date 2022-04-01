It's the season of summer jobs and internships -- Learn why getting work experience at a young age is important

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton, and Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Friday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning and continue falling to 7.1 feet Monday,
April 11.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton, and Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 18.3
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ was 18.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

It's the season of summer jobs and internships -- Learn why getting work experience at a young age is important

  • 0
Summer Jobs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Throughout the United States, many employers are looking for workers. The latest data shows there is a near record of 11.3 million job openings nationwide. This is coming at a time when more of those openings may be filled soon.

That's because many students are beginning to apply for summer jobs and internships. One Indiana State University student shares his experience with us and why he believes getting work experience at a young age is important.

Meet Ashan Khan. He's a sophomore at ISU making the most of his college experience, especially when it comes to building his resume.

"My position is going to be an instructor of computer science," he said.

Khan is now preparing for his second summer internship. He says getting experience like this at a young age is crucial.

"It gives you experience in your field," he said. "College teaches you theoretical knowledge but you need to apply that knowledge somewhere. So, summer internships give you outside that theoretical knowledge. It's a place where you apply your knowledge."

Especially now, there's a huge need for people like Khan in the workforce whether that's a summer job or an internship.

"The United States as a country needs to rebuild the labor force that took a severe hit as a result of COVID-19," Dr. Robert Guell, a professor of economics at ISU, said.

Not only are summer jobs and internships beneficial for the economy as a whole, local economists, like Dr. Robert Guell, say they teach students skills that will last a lifetime.

"They provide the worker themselves, the experience of an employment relationship," he said. "[This includes] showing up when you are supposed to show up, getting paid, learning what taxes are, all of that."

On top of those life-long skills, Khan says another important aspect of getting work experience at a young age is building independence.

"Financial stability feels great," he said. "It makes me feel independent and that I am already in the real world. Just the idea that you are getting paid for what you're good at sounds great. It feels like I'm not wasting my efforts, I am getting paid for them." 

And for other students still looking for a job, Khan has this message for you:

"You need the right connections," he said. "You need to start, you need to get out of your comfort zone and meet people. Let them know you exist. By the end of the day, it feels great."

