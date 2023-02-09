"It's the best thing ever" Local school district adding mental health resources amid "counselor crisis"

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Across the nation, there's a shortage of school counselors.
One local school has recently added more mental health resources to help out.
While many schools across the country struggle to find counselors, Paris 95 schools are staying ahead of the curve.
One of its newest counselors says she's doing it to give back to her home community.
Summer Brinkley grew up in the Paris community.
She says her passion for children and mental health led her to want to give back to the place she calls home.
"I have a little boy, and, you know, when I had him, it really shed light on, one, I can have the same schedule as him as he grows. Two, I want to have a deeper connection in the community," Brinkley said.
She was hired as an extra social worker in the school district at the beginning of the year.
Brinkley says while the job isn't easy, it couldn't be more rewarding.
"It's the best thing ever to see a little kid grow, and I think that's what we're really trying to build here is confidence. Kids aren't able to look in the mirror and say three good things about them, and they should be because us adults see 20 things right off the bat that's perfect about them," Brinkley said.
Paris 95 Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson says schools should have one social worker for every 93 students.
He says his goal is to provide as many resources as possible because many students don't always seek the help they need.
"We know that people go to the doctor when they have a sore throat, or people go to the doctor when they have a rash, but people don't seek out mental health help until it's a crisis," Larson said.
Larson says many social workers choose a clinical setting because they can earn more money.
That can make it harder to bring in counselors.
Brinkley says for her, it's not about the money; it's about making an impact.
"I think the passion behind it. I think the community for those who do focus on mental health are passionate, maybe over-passionate. I can say that about myself. I want to fix everything," Brinkley said.
Staff at Paris say they hope to continue supporting students' mental health for years to come.