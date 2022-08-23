"It's the best feeling in the world" A new special education teacher is helping kids with special needs adjust to going back to school

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Going back to school can be a challenging time for students, especially for those with special needs.
But, at Brightside Academy in Paris, Illinois, a hometown teacher is making the world of difference.
As soon as Allison Blystone's students walk through the doors, she's hard at work helping children with special needs get adjusted to going back to school.
While this may not sound like an easy task for someone just two weeks into their teaching career, Blystone is enjoying every minute of it.
"It's the best feeling in the world, honestly. It makes me feel like a teacher. I've always wanted to be a teacher. It just fills me with joy and it makes me very proud," Blystone said.
The pride not only comes from helping her students; it comes from teaching in her hometown.
Blystone says getting her students into a routine and building confidence is the key to success.
She says two weeks into her new career, she's learned a lot as she's helped her students learn.
"Over the summer you plan, plan, plan, and then you get into the classroom and your plans can be thrown out the window immediately. They change, so you have to be very flexible," Blystone said.
Paris 95 superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson says the Brightside Academy has been critical in helping students with special needs.
"It's fun just to watch how it has grown and how our parents and our students are getting very excited about the opportunity," Larson said.
Blystone says in her first year of teaching and Brightside Academy's second year of operation, there's nowhere she'd rather be.
"It was just so exciting for me to come back here and teach here. I've dreamed of it since I was little," Blystone said.
As the school year continues, Blystone says she's hoping to be able to continue making a difference.