"It's supposed to be a bad season" - This year's seasonal flu trends

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Doctors across the nation are predicting a bad flu season this year. Cases are already seeing an uptick across the nation, but here locally, there is also a new trend.
Local health experts are seeing an increase in flu vaccinations.
With the COVID-19 pandemic being at the center of attention for the past couple of years, the seasonal flu was at the back of everyone's minds.
But now, local health experts are encouraging you to take extra precautions this year to stay healthy and safe.
"I'm here today to get a flu shot," Judy Browning, a Terre Haute resident, said.
Judy Browning is just one of many local residents getting prepared for what health experts are calling a potentially bad flu season.
"I'm doing all I can to protect me and anyone I am around," she said.
Health experts say we are in for a potentially bad flu season this year because of how our behaviors have changed recently.
This is the first year for many places to see minimal to no COVID-19 restrictions like masking up in public, social distancing, and so on. They say this helped bring COVID-19 cases down but also flu cases.
"Our flu numbers are coming back up just because everyone is back out in the community doing things like going to events, having school [events], sporting events, that kind of thing," Courtney Beardsley, a pharmacist at JR Pharmacy in Terre Haute, said.
But local pharmacist, Courtney Beardsley, says that's not the only thing rising right now.
"There's been more people coming out to get vaccinated [this year]," she said.
At JR Pharmacy, Beardsley says the interest in flu vaccinations is becoming more popular. But the same can't be said for other parts of the nation, which are seeing a significant decline in flu vaccinations, making Terre Haute stand out.
Beardsley says this is something the city should be proud of.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the solution to getting everyone out and being active as safely as possible," Beardsley said.
Right now the CDC is recommending a flu shot for anyone 6 months or older.
Health experts say getting your flu shot is not just to keep you safe, but everyone around you.
"It's not just for you, it's for the whole community and helping to keep our more vulnerable populations safe, especially the young, immunocompromised, or our older populations who are more likely to become very ill or hospitalized," Beardsley said.
And Judy Browning says she hopes you will consider getting your flu shot too!
"It's supposed to be a bad season, a really rough one, so y'all better get out and get your shots," she said.
Health experts say the best time to get your flu shot is now. You can do so by clicking here to find a flu shot provider near you.