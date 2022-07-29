"It's still a very competitive market" Interest rate rises, experts say market could "cool off" soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Home buyers are having a more challenging time finding affordable houses.
But, experts say a remedy to that problem could be coming.
Economic and real estate experts say the fed raising the national interest rate on home mortgages could help.
They say it could be at least a year, if not longer before home buyers notice a difference.
Prices of homes in and around the Wabash Valley could soon "cool off" according to experts, but, it may come at a cost.
Chip Miller at Berkshire Hathaway in Terre Haute says if you are new to buying a home, you could feel the strongest impact.
"It probably impacts first-time home buyers maybe more so the middle-range buyer, because they're more price-sensitive as they're trying to get into the market," Miller said.
Local economists say the decision to raise the interest rate could bring down the cost of homes for new home buyers, but, it may not be the miracle cure to all things inflation.
"It's an appropriate decision. I would be more comfortable with a decision by the fed to declare inflation the most important problem in the world and the only problem in the world and solve it," Dr. Robert Guell, an economist at Indiana State University said.
With that in mind, Guell says the housing market more than likely has started to calm down a little bit nationwide.
He says it may be at least a year, if not more before people start seeing significant improvements.
"The housing market has pretty much started to cool and will probably continue to cool," Guell said.
While the housing market may be cooling off across the nation, local realtors like Miller say that isn't the case in and around Terre Haute.
He says houses are still flying off the market.
"Even today I listed a house yesterday, and I had 3 offers on that house today. So, even with the interest rates where they are, it's still a very competitive market," he said.
The average mortgage interest rate is now at around 6%.
That's up from the 2-3% average before the rate hike.