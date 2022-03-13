"It's special when you can give your input..." Terre Haute seeking public input on the future of Fairbanks Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Terre Haute wants to improve Fairbanks Park with the help of the public.
The city presented several improvement ideas to the public during an open house meeting for six key areas of the park. These include the Riverwalk, the amphitheater, playground and water recreation.
The city is partnering with Land Stewards Design Group for the project and Designer Luke Waltz said Fairbanks Park has real potential.
"I can envision this place being real special," he said. "It's not a destination not only for Terre Haute but for the surrounding counties."
Mayor of Terre Haute Duke Bennett said water access is a key reason why it could become a major destination.
"It's our access to the river in the city," he said. "And [could] create a lot of amenities here that could draw a variety of people."
Possible improvements or additions to the park could include new playground equipment, a water feature and amphitheater expansion. Other plans include connecting multiple neighborhoods to walkways.
City officials said they aim to have most of the project done in five years. They said funding would come from a variety of sources, including grants and future casino money.
Some members of the public are saying changes to the park are needed.
"I think it's time to take another look at it," James Chesterson said. "Make improvements to the park which will benefit the community as a whole."
Others are also excited about the many proposals for the area.
"I really like the idea that I seen of multi-use properties," Tiffany Baker said. "Bringing some residential spaces to the riverfront is a really great idea."
Locals can share their thoughts through a public, online survey.
Designers said the public's opinion is what will drive the project forward.
"It's special when you can give your input and let your voice be heard," Waltz said. "So, we value that, and we appreciate the general public and their responses."
To take the survey, click here.