"It's special when you can give your input..." Terre Haute seeking public input on the future of Fairbanks Park

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
in Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Williams, near Bedford, and near
Rivervale.

White River at Edwardsport, Hazleton, and Petersburg.

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is
slightly past Shoals. The crest of the White River is nearing
Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash River is slightly past
Vincennes. Flooding will gradually end this week, with the last of
the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday /5:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 18.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:30 PM CDT Sunday /5:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Wednesday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

"It's special when you can give your input..." Terre Haute seeking public input on the future of Fairbanks Park

  • Updated
  • 0
fairbanks park meeting.bmp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Terre Haute wants to improve Fairbanks Park with the help of the public.

The city presented several improvement ideas to the public during an open house meeting for six key areas of the park. These include the Riverwalk, the amphitheater, playground and water recreation.

The city is partnering with Land Stewards Design Group for the project and Designer Luke Waltz said Fairbanks Park has real potential.

"I can envision this place being real special," he said. "It's not a destination not only for Terre Haute but for the surrounding counties."

Mayor of Terre Haute Duke Bennett said water access is a key reason why it could become a major destination.

"It's our access to the river in the city," he said. "And [could] create a lot of amenities here that could draw a variety of people."

Possible improvements or additions to the park could include new playground equipment, a water feature and amphitheater expansion. Other plans include connecting multiple neighborhoods to walkways.

City officials said they aim to have most of the project done in five years. They said funding would come from a variety of sources, including grants and future casino money.

Some members of the public are saying changes to the park are needed.

"I think it's time to take another look at it," James Chesterson said. "Make improvements to the park which will benefit the community as a whole."

Others are also excited about the many proposals for the area.

"I really like the idea that I seen of multi-use properties," Tiffany Baker said. "Bringing some residential spaces to the riverfront is a really great idea."

Locals can share their thoughts through a public, online survey.

Designers said the public's opinion is what will drive the project forward.

"It's special when you can give your input and let your voice be heard," Waltz said. "So, we value that, and we appreciate the general public and their responses."

To take the survey, click here.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

