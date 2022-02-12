It's Soup Bowl weekend - Catholic Charities puts on 12th annual Soup Bowl Benefit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Soup Bowl weekend! That's because Catholic Charities hosted their 12th annual Soup Bowl Benefit on Saturday!
This year, the event featured a soup passport in place of the in-person event.
For just $25, participants received a passport and a hand-crafted bowl! This qualifies them for free soup at 14 different locations.
The event raises awareness about hunger in the area while raising money for the food bank to continue its much-needed services.
"The community is so great about coming out year after year. They're coming out in part because it's such a fun event, but also because they recognize the need in our community," Catholic Charities Development Director Jennifer Buell said.
For more information on Catholic Charities and their upcoming events click here.