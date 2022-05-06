"It's something I never thought would happen out here." Local renters affected by soaring rental rates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The price to rent is skyrocketing across the nation, and its affecting people in the Wabash Valley.
One Terre Haute woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she will see a spike in her rent at the end of the month. Currently, she pays $475 a month, but it could increase to $800, a 68% increase.
"It's something I never thought would happen out here," she said about the increase.
While this increase is drastic, local real estate brokers said Terre Haute residents can expect anywhere from a 10% to 20% increase. Broker Cy Marlow said this is because of several different factors.
"With inflation, with the energy costs, everything has to rise," he said. "The rentals are doing the same thing."
Higher property taxes, construction and labor costs have also led to increases. Marlow said property owners must raise rent to pay these costs. But, he also said renters should not expect these rates to go down any time soon.
"If it ever does, because once you get increases it hardly ever gets down to the price it was 10 years ago," Marlow said.
This has local renters in a bind. The renter that spoke with News10 said she'll be leaving her place at the end of the month. While she has yet to find a place that meets her budget, she remains hopeful.
"Don't give up," she said. "Don't give up faith. It will all work out in the end."