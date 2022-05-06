"It's something I never thought would happen out here." Local renters affected by soaring rental rates

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.9 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 20.0 feet early Monday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late next week.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"It's something I never thought would happen out here." Local renters affected by soaring rental rates

  • Updated
  • 0
Here's why the US government is changing rent relief distribution

There is still emergency rental assistance available for those struggling to cover their rent because of the pandemic. But some of that aid will soon be shifted to places that have run out of funds.

 Jeff Chiu/AP

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The price to rent is skyrocketing across the nation, and its affecting people in the Wabash Valley.

One Terre Haute woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she will see a spike in her rent at the end of the month. Currently, she pays $475 a month, but it could increase to $800, a 68% increase.

"It's something I never thought would happen out here," she said about the increase.

While this increase is drastic, local real estate brokers said Terre Haute residents can expect anywhere from a 10% to 20% increase. Broker Cy Marlow said this is because of several different factors.

"With inflation, with the energy costs, everything has to rise," he said. "The rentals are doing the same thing."

Higher property taxes, construction and labor costs have also led to increases. Marlow said property owners must raise rent to pay these costs. But, he also said renters should not expect these rates to go down any time soon.

"If it ever does, because once you get increases it hardly ever gets down to the price it was 10 years ago," Marlow said.

This has local renters in a bind. The renter that spoke with News10 said she'll be leaving her place at the end of the month. While she has yet to find a place that meets her budget, she remains hopeful.

"Don't give up," she said. "Don't give up faith. It will all work out in the end."

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you