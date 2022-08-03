"It's really transformational for the industry" - Bolder Industries announces new partnership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An exciting new development is in the works for a multi-million dollar project.
As we've reported before, Bolder Industries is building a new facility in the area. Now, a newly announced partnership is helping expand the operations even further, making it the largest facility of recovered tires in the world.
Bolder Industries is a sustainable company that takes old tires and turns them into new viable resources, helping not only the environment, but local communities for the better.
"We have three mandates. The first is to drastically cut landfilling. The second is to cut CO2 emissions, energy, and water usage. And third is to bring great jobs to local communities like Terre Haute," Jessica Hogan, the Vice President of Communications with Bolder Industries, said.
Just this week, Bolder industries announced they're partnering with Liberty Tire Recycling.
This new partnership will help the Terre Haute facility process 3 million tires each year, and this number could grow to 6 million in the next few years as further expansion talks are in the works.
"It's really transformational for the industry," Hogan said. "It's hard to underestimate what this can do for the circular economy for tires and for solutions worldwide."
This will not only set the foundation for future growth, but also the commitment of bringing dozens of well-paying jobs to the area.
"I think it's a win on the recycling front, but it's also a win for the community, that we are going to have a very strong business model right here, hiring local folks to operate this facility," Mayor Duke Bennett with the City of Terre Haute said. "It's a win-win across the board."
The goal is to spotlight Terre Haute as a city of new growth, innovation, and sustainability.
"It numbers Terre Haute as one of the growing number of communities worldwide that is making a commitment to sustainability and making a commitment to the environment," Hogan said. "I think that brings a thriving community back."
The goal is to officially open the new facility in Terre Haute sometime in 2023.
To learn more about the newly announced partnership with Liberty Tire Recycling, click here.