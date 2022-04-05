"It's really important to us that they have the supplies that they need" Salvation Army needs the communities help

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army in Sullivan is holding its 10th Annual Back to School Blitz. Leaders need your help to make it a success!
The organization needs businesses, organizations, and individuals, to donate school supplies and toiletries.
200 Sullivan county students who qualify will receive all these items. They will also get a new pair of shoes. Over the past 10 years, 1400 kids have been served by this program. The Salvation Army said it really makes a difference.
"It's really important to us that they have the supplies that they need when they walk in on the first day because that gives them confidence that keeps them from being targeted by other children who make fun of them for not having what they need," Michele Smith, with the Salvation Army said.
This event is taking place on July 30th at the Sullivan Civic Center. This is happening from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.
If you would like to help out contact Michele Smith at 812-564-0412.