"It's really frustrating..." Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to handling of monkeypox

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The number of reported monkeypox cases continues to grow each day. But, according to health experts, there is a high number of cases among one group.
"Men that have sex with men has been our primary focus," Thomas Duszynski, Director of Epidemiology Education at Indiana University, said. "However, anyone can get the disease."
Duszynski said health experts came to this conclusion through case investigation. While that may be the case, he said it's important not to misinterpret these details.
"This isn't a sexually transmitted infection," he said. "It primarily can infect anyone and we don't want to primarily say it's in the homosexual population because it simply isn't the case."
In fact, monkeypox spreading through close personal contact is something new to health experts.
Duszynski said some of the first human monkeypox cases were detected in the 1970s and most of those transmissions were from animal to human contact.
It is the hope of the LGBTQ+ community that the handling of monkeypox is not a repeat of history.
Katie Lugar, the vice president of the Pride Center of Terre Haute, said there is a stigma surrounding the LGBTQ+ regarding monkeypox. Many of these stigmas are reminiscent of the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s and 90s.
"There's blame placed on the LGBTQ+ community," Lugar said. "Or, there's a lack of support placed on the LGBTQ community when really that's not the case for the particular disease."
Unfair blame is not the only consequence of this stigma. It could also affect the community's ability to get treated or receive the vaccine.
As the number of reported monkeypox cases continues to grow, Lugar is asking community and healthcare leaders to be mindful of how they talk about monkeypox.
She is also asking the LGBTQ+ community to stay strong.
"It's really frustrating and it's a really scary time," she said. "Our health and our well-being are really important. There are steps for us to protect ourselves and protect other people."
Duszynski said if you are displaying common symptoms, like a high fever, rash, or body aches, to go get tested and isolate.
For more information on the Pride Center and its resources, click here.