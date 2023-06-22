"It's really difficult to remove them..." PFAs detected in local water sources

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI)- Recent data from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management shows three local water sources have been contaminated with PFAs.
IDEM sampled water from different sources. Indiana American Water Farmersburg site, Sisters of Providence/ St. Mary of the Woods, and Sullivan Vigo Rural Water Corporation all tested for PFAs.
The levels are as follows:
Indiana American Water-Farmersburg:
- PFBS 3.2 ng/L
- PFHxS 2.5 ng/L
- PFOS 5.6 ng/L
Sisters of Providence/St. Mary of the Woods:
- PFBS 2.7 ng/L
- PHFHxS 2.8 ng/L
- PFOS 4.9 ng/L
Sullivan-Vigo Rural Water Corporation:
- PFBS 2.4 ng/L
- PFGHxA 4 ng/L
- PFHxS 2.4 ng/L
- PFOS 2.7 ng/L
To better understand these numbers, News10 shared the data with expert and Indiana University professor Marta Venier.
She said any amount of PFAS in the water may be concerning, but it's not something to worry about now.
"We are looking at relatively low concentrations," she said. "In parts per trillion, so it's really low."
Not so many are too concerned about these so-called forever chemicals.
News 10 spent time in the Farmersburg area. Several people said they did not know what PFAS were. Once the information was shared, most said it was not a concern since they drink bottled water.
Venier said this is something to be aware of because high levels could lead to some big health concerns.
"PFAS in our bodies have been associated with several health defects," she said. "They range from obesity to cancer."
Venier said these chemicals come from firefighting foams used at airports or military bases.
If these levels were to get any higher, Venier said there's not much you can do. Britta filters aren't powerful enough. The most effective way to combat these chemicals is by installing costly water filtration systems.
"It's really difficult to remove them," she said. "So, you need sophisticated systems to remove them from the water."
Venier said these water sources will need to be retested soon to make sure they are still within compliance.
News10 also reached out to American Water about the detected PFAS. It said it is aware and it is using the latest technology to its water of the chemicals.