"It's really bumpy" - Highway 50 in Richland County, Illinois to be resurfaced starting next week

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is
occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue through
Tuesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Riverton
and Vincennes today.  Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and
Covington on Sunday.  Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated late this evening.




...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Monday, April 10.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood








Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



"It's really bumpy" - Highway 50 in Richland County, Illinois to be resurfaced starting next week

  • Updated
  • 0

Highway 50 Resurfacing Project - 5pm

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Many who drive on Highway 50 in Richland County say they're happy to see the road finally be fixed.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing nearly 12 miles of Highway 50 in Richland County.

The project will start just east of the Clay County/Richland County line and continue west to St. Marie Road, west of Olney. The highway will be down to one lane in certain areas while work is underway. Flaggers will be directing traffic in those areas.

"The road sucks," said driver Jessilyn Ulrich.

Ulrich is one of many who drives Highway 50 through Richland County every day. Many others in Richland County agree that the road, especially the intersection of Highway 50 and Illinois 130, has needed to be repaved for a while.

"I remember being in the backseat of my dad's truck and bouncing all over the place," said Ulrich. "The road has been like this my entire life. It's going to be completely different once it's done."

The resurfacing project is expected to begin next week and last through November.

