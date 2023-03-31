"It's really bumpy" - Highway 50 in Richland County, Illinois to be resurfaced starting next week

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Many who drive on Highway 50 in Richland County say they're happy to see the road finally be fixed.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing nearly 12 miles of Highway 50 in Richland County.

The project will start just east of the Clay County/Richland County line and continue west to St. Marie Road, west of Olney. The highway will be down to one lane in certain areas while work is underway. Flaggers will be directing traffic in those areas.

"The road sucks," said driver Jessilyn Ulrich.

Ulrich is one of many who drives Highway 50 through Richland County every day. Many others in Richland County agree that the road, especially the intersection of Highway 50 and Illinois 130, has needed to be repaved for a while.

"I remember being in the backseat of my dad's truck and bouncing all over the place," said Ulrich. "The road has been like this my entire life. It's going to be completely different once it's done."

The resurfacing project is expected to begin next week and last through November.