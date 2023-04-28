"It's really been a lifeblood..." Clay County and Brazil awarded money for road and sidewalk repair

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County and the City of Brazil are two Wabash Valley communities receiving money from Indiana's Community Crossings program.
The state awarded the City of Brazil with $227, 842.50. Mayor Brian Wyndham said the city already has a plan in place for the money. He said it'll go towards paving Pinckley Street, near Forest Park.
Wyndham said the grant also allows the city to focus on another piece of infrastructure.
"It did open up some money to help us do sidewalks," he said. "We have a lot of them that are in need of repair."
Clay County received $1 million to dedicate to roads. Commissioner Paul Sinders said the county plans to spend $1.7 million on paving projects this year. But, he said he's not sure how far that grant money will go.
"Unfortunately, the cost of asphalt, like everything else has gone up," Sinders said. "So, I'm not sure how many miles we'll be able to pave this summer."
Sinders said he's ready to get the ball rolling on this essential county project.
"This is very important for economic development as well," he said. "For the businesses and industry, we have in the county. For all the people coming to and from work, this is very valuable, very important, and very needed."
Like Sinders, Wyndham said he is grateful the city of Brazil receives this grant time and time again because, without it, the city may not look as it does today.
"Without the Community Crossings Grant in place," Wyndham said. "We wouldn't be able to do what we've nearly done thus far. It's really been a lifeblood to repaving streets."
Full list of Indiana Community Crossings grants
Owen County
$974,410.30
Parke County
$803,326.79
Rockville
$596,505.10
Universal
$74,987.69
West Terre Haute
$571,839.00
Bedford
$452,773.55
Bloomfield
$183,159.75
Loogootee
$619,340.25
Daviess County
$979,799.25
Martin County
$1,000,000.00
Odon
$188,148.00
Shoals
$206,982.42
Washington
$222,191.55