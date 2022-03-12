"It's really about having fun" students participated in a SPARK event

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman was a busy place today. The school also held a SPARK event.
This stands for Student Projects Advocating Resourceful Knowledge. 8th through 12th graders got the opportunity to design projects centered around outer space, robotics, and decoding wireless communications. School officials say having events like these makes learning fun.
"They hear that STEM is so hard and it's all about math and it's all about science. It's really about having fun. So you want to get them to do something where they get that first taste of getting their robot to drive or getting that LED to blink so they can know I can do this too," says Carlotta Berry the Electrical Computer Engineer Professor.
This is an annual event they've been holding since 2015.