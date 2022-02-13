"It's really about awareness and getting all the facts out to the audiences" True crime app gives users a unique experience

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday marks 5 years since the murders of two young teenage girls. Their names are Abigail Williams and Liberty German of Delphi, Indiana.
Now, a new app is highlighting this case to help solve the mystery.
Five years ago, the bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were discovered on a hiking trail near Delphi Indiana. New technology is being developed to help solve various cases like the Delphi murders. CrimeDoor is a true-crime app that helps people in the community get involved with unsolved cases.
"We have thousands of case profiles one of them being the Delphi murders as an example and what that is, is a collection of all the information the updates the tip lines evidence for the people who are interested in these cases."
The app gives augmented reality and 3-D content to users. The creators work with law enforcement and the family of the victims to create a 3-D crime scene.
"We were to put out the information and the facts so that the public can research and send helpful information to law enforcement to allow them to do their job."
One of the co-founders of the app Michael Mandt says more than a thousand cases are now on CrimeDoor.
"It's been very positive you know we're seeing users spend almost 15 minutes app a day in the app which for a news app is extraordinarily high."
The app will help keep people involved with cases that aren't in the headlines anymore.
"We are able to highlight cases that people may not easily find all the details or find the tip lines or evidence or all of the information so it's really about awareness and getting all the facts out to the audiences."
CrimeDoor is available on the App Store and Google Play.