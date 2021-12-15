'It's really a blessing to us.' Terre Haute non-profit grateful for Meijer donation during the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Terre Haute organizations are celebrating large donations.
Meijer recently announced plans to give nearly $3 million to various communities across the Midwest. It's part of the Meijer Team Gives program.
In Terre Haute, the company chose two non-profits. One of them is the 14th and Chestnut Community Center. We were there as the center received $5,000 in gift cards.
Meijer representatives say they're glad to help. Meanwhile, leaders with the community center say it couldn't have come at a better time.
"It means the world, to be able to give back to a community that we are a part of here at Meijer and I know 14th and Chestnut will do great things with the $5,000 in gift cards," Terre Haute Meijer store director, Zach Porter said.
"It's really a real blessing to us because this is a time of year where donations are coming in strong right now, but right after the first of the year it really drops off, because the Christmas bills come," Bill Felts, director of the 14th and Chestnut Community Center said.
The Lighthouse Mission in Terre Haute also received $5,000 from Meijer as part of the program.