"It's pretty gut-wrenching..." Mecca community mourns loss of old schoolhouse building

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI)- Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed the roof of Mecca's old schoolhouse.
The Mecca Fire Department responded to a call to the building at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, Chief Jim Fellows said crews saw massive flames coming from the roof. He said the roof collapsed pretty early on. He said the roof is now destroyed.
The schoolhouse was a historic landmark for the Mecca community. Much of the town's older generation had attended and graduated from school in the building.
VIDEO: I'm back from the scene of a large fire at the old schoolhouse in Mecca, Indiana. Here is some video from about 4:00 am. More details to come as we get them. @WTHITV pic.twitter.com/hO3pbIicvn— Blake Dollier (WTHI-TV) (@BlakeDollierTV) November 10, 2022
Lately, it housed a reading boot camp. The program helps local kids develop their reading and phonics skills. Boot camp organizers Scott and Katheleen Simpson said Mecca's schoolhouse became home to them and the kids who attended the camp.
"It was a place for us as a kind of refuge," Scott Simpson said. "Whenever we walked in the building, we just felt this presence there that was an amazing presence and everyone would talk about that."
The Simpsons said they were shocked to receive a call early Thursday morning as they had just held an event in the school's gym the night before.
"[My wife's] first response was am I having a dream?" Scott Simpson said. "Three 0'clock in the morning and you're not expecting the phone to ring. We immediately got in our car and headed over there."
Chief Fellows said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but he doesn't think the fire was intentional.
Fellows said responding to the fire was shocking to him.
"It's pretty gut-wrenching," he said. "We do our fish fry here every year. We used to do it twice a year. We scaled it back to once a year, so we won't be able to do that obviously."
The Simpsons said crews have been able to salvage many things from the building despite water damage. For now, the charred bricks give a sense of hope to the community members like the Simpsons. They said this tragedy will only bring the community closer.
"Mecca us a strong community," Kathleen Simpson said. "They ban together when there's any kind of issue. I believe this will make everyone a lot stronger and that's really exciting."