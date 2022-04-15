 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Hazleton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest early this weekend.  The Wabash River near
Montezuma should crest Saturday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"It's phenomenal" Old Lighthouse Junction in Greene County gets new lighthouse, new business

  • Updated
  • 0
Lighthouse

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Old Lighthouse Junction in Greene County is seeing some major upgrades.

You may remember an old lighthouse that stood outside the intersection.

Now, a new lighthouse and business are coming to the intersection.

The talk of many towns in and around Greene County is a new business coming to the Old Lighthouse Junction.

Coming this Spring, a new butcher shop will be opening.

For one of the lighthouse custom meats owners, building a new lighthouse and business is more than making his business a landmark.

Marcus Marner said he wants to restore the legacy of the Old Lighthouse Junction.

"We wanted to bring that back for not only the old-time people around here but also for the younger generation that don't remember it," Marner said.

The idea has been popular among people who drive by and among community members.

"I was at Walmart last night, and when people figured out that I was part of lighthouse meats, I was immediately surrounded. 'when you going to open?' 'we're so excited!' and it's everywhere we go, and it's phenomenal," Marner said.

Even county officials like John Mensch, who is the president of the Greene County Redevelopment Commission, are taking notice of the changes.

"In these rural counties, we don't have that many new businesses that come. They tend to migrate to the metropolitan areas, so it's very exciting for us," Mensch said.

With a unique opportunity to start a business and preserve a legacy, Marner adds his company is in it for the long run.

"That's the whole goal here, is to let people know we're here for the long haul and to enhance the community every way we can," Marner said.

The tentative date for the grand opening is mid-June, but the owners said they want to get the ball rolling as soon as possible.

They said they want to have it open at least by June 15.

