"It's part of America." AM radios are disappearing from newer electric vehicles - here's why

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Your access to AM radios could become limited depending on your vehicle.
To have an AM radio in a vehicle, it needs to have a shield from the ignition. However, several car manufacturers, such as Ford and Tesla, no longer include them.
The removal of AM radio capabilities concerns broadcasters across the Hoosier state.
Dave Arland, the executive director of the Indiana Broadcasters Association, says he can't understand why manufacturers would remove AM radio from cars.
"It's part of America," he said. "It's part of listening to the news. It's part of emergency alerting. It's part of my favorite music. We certainly hope that continues not only in Ford trucks but in all-electric vehicles." Said
Ford announced it will return AM radio capabilities to its electric F-150. Still, Arland and other broadcasters want to make sure AM radios are here to stay.
That's why broadcasters are supporting the AM Radio in Every Vehicle Act. It's a bill making its way through Congress. It would make AM radios a requirement in all vehicles.
The bill is something local media owner Dave Crooks is supporting. Crooks has worked in radio for decades. He said certain aspects of the medium have always appealed to him.
"The live and local aspects," he said. "And being able to be on the radio and entertaining the community has always been a passion for me."
Weather alerts are often issued on these stations, saving lives.
Crooks said that's why AM radio still has value.
"If radio just becomes a jukebox," he said. "Then I would be really concerned. You really do have to serve the public and put information on there that they can't find on XM or other stations."