 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

"It's part of America." AM radios are disappearing from newer electric vehicles - here's why

  • Updated
  • 0
am radio.jpg

Are AM radios being phased out?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Your access to AM radios could become limited depending on your vehicle.

To have an AM radio in a vehicle, it needs to have a shield from the ignition. However, several car manufacturers, such as Ford and Tesla, no longer include them.

The removal of AM radio capabilities concerns broadcasters across the Hoosier state.

Dave Arland, the executive director of the Indiana Broadcasters Association, says he can't understand why manufacturers would remove AM radio from cars.

"It's part of America," he said. "It's part of listening to the news. It's part of emergency alerting. It's part of my favorite music. We certainly hope that continues not only in Ford trucks but in all-electric vehicles." Said

Ford announced it will return AM radio capabilities to its electric F-150. Still, Arland and other broadcasters want to make sure AM radios are here to stay.

That's why broadcasters are supporting the AM Radio in Every Vehicle Act. It's a bill making its way through Congress. It would make AM radios a requirement in all vehicles.

The bill is something local media owner Dave Crooks is supporting. Crooks has worked in radio for decades. He said certain aspects of the medium have always appealed to him.

"The live and local aspects," he said. "And being able to be on the radio and entertaining the community has always been a passion for me."

Weather alerts are often issued on these stations, saving lives.

Crooks said that's why AM radio still has value.

"If radio just becomes a jukebox," he said. "Then I would be really concerned. You really do have to serve the public and put information on there that they can't find on XM or other stations."

Recommended for you