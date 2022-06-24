 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

"It's our ammunition..." Illinois counties prepare for primary election

I voted
By Chris Essex

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Illinois is gearing up for its primary election Tuesday.

But, that's not to say it hasn't been without its problems.

Crawford County's Clerk Fayrene Wright said delays haven't made for the smoothest of sailing.

"There's been a few kinks this time," she said. "Because normally our primary is in early March and because of the Census being delayed and reapportions being delayed, everything has been pushed back."

But that hasn't stopped them from getting out the vote.

In Crawford County, voters have several races to vote on, including county clerk, treasurer, sheriff and board members. Voters will also be able to vote for several state races, including governor, state representatives and senators.

Clark County is also working hard to prep for the election. Clerk Laura Lee said there aren't any local races, but it's still just as important to vote.

"That is our ammunition as far as getting what you want," she said.

Unfortunately, not many people have been saying what they want. Both Clark and Crawford are reporting low early voter turnout.

Lee said Clark has had a little over 300 voters so far. She said 74 mail-in ballots have arrived.

In Crawford, Wright said things have been slow too, but that's normal for elections in the area. She said voter turnout in the county was under 30 percent in 2020.

But, Lee remains hopeful things will pick up in the coming days.

"Things have not been the greatest," she said. "So, I'm hoping it does get better on election day."

Illinois does allow same-day voter registration. Voters simply need to provide two forms of ID with one containing a current address. The simplicity of voting is just one more reason why people should, Wright said.

"Every time you have the chance to vote," she said. "You should take advantage of that opportunity because there are people who gave their lives so we can have that chance."

For more information on voting in Crawford County, click here.

For more information on voting in Clark County, click here.

