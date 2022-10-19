"It's one of the biggest things impacting teens." Youth workers gather to discuss teens and vaping

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

VAPES.jpg

TEEN VAPE CAFE

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As the number of teen vapers grows, local youth workers are banding together to fight this crisis.

Gibault Children's Services in Terre Haute hosted an Indiana Youth Institute Cafe on teens and vaping. Presenters from Chances and Services for Youth led the conversation. They shared how different vaping products work and how different tobacco and nicotine companies are marketing to middle and high school students. Additionally, they shared how kids are hiding these products in their backpacks and other personal items.

Sam Moon with Chances and Services for Youth said vaping is a very real problem for teens in the area.

"It is one of the biggest things impacting our teens," she said. "It's becoming too normalized where it's like 'oh, almost every teen vapes.' But, it's not normal to have an addiction in middle school and high school."

These addictions are beginning to affect students at school, including ones who don't vape themselves.

CDC Vape

Chloe Robinson is a sophomore at Terre Haute North High School. She runs into teen vapers every morning.

"I actually go to the bathroom between my first and second hour," she said. "Every day there's always at least four students in the bathroom and you can tell they're vaping."

Robinson said being around the vapor is starting to affect her health.

"It actually hurts my lungs," she said. "I can't catch my breath."

It's for this reason that Robinson hopes this cafe will help spark conversations to stop vaping. Both Robinson and Moon said the key is getting to the root of why teens vape.

"Teens across America are very stressed out in middle school and high school," Moon said. "They believe vaping is something that will help them out with that. Then they also see a lot of their peers are vaping, so they want to fit in with everyone else. They want to seem cool."

But, Moon hopes those in attendance will take their newfound education of vapes and use it to spark conversations with the teens in their lives. She also hopes that it changes how adults and kids communicate with each other.

"Treat teens like people," she said, "Talk to them like they are instead of the more judgemental stance that's been happening throughout the years."

