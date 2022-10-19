"It's one of the biggest things impacting teens." Youth workers gather to discuss teens and vaping

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As the number of teen vapers grows, local youth workers are banding together to fight this crisis.
Gibault Children's Services in Terre Haute hosted an Indiana Youth Institute Cafe on teens and vaping. Presenters from Chances and Services for Youth led the conversation. They shared how different vaping products work and how different tobacco and nicotine companies are marketing to middle and high school students. Additionally, they shared how kids are hiding these products in their backpacks and other personal items.
Sam Moon with Chances and Services for Youth said vaping is a very real problem for teens in the area.
"It is one of the biggest things impacting our teens," she said. "It's becoming too normalized where it's like 'oh, almost every teen vapes.' But, it's not normal to have an addiction in middle school and high school."
These addictions are beginning to affect students at school, including ones who don't vape themselves.
Chloe Robinson is a sophomore at Terre Haute North High School. She runs into teen vapers every morning.
"I actually go to the bathroom between my first and second hour," she said. "Every day there's always at least four students in the bathroom and you can tell they're vaping."
Robinson said being around the vapor is starting to affect her health.
"It actually hurts my lungs," she said. "I can't catch my breath."
It's for this reason that Robinson hopes this cafe will help spark conversations to stop vaping. Both Robinson and Moon said the key is getting to the root of why teens vape.
"Teens across America are very stressed out in middle school and high school," Moon said. "They believe vaping is something that will help them out with that. Then they also see a lot of their peers are vaping, so they want to fit in with everyone else. They want to seem cool."
But, Moon hopes those in attendance will take their newfound education of vapes and use it to spark conversations with the teens in their lives. She also hopes that it changes how adults and kids communicate with each other.
"Treat teens like people," she said, "Talk to them like they are instead of the more judgemental stance that's been happening throughout the years."
For more information on Chances and Services for Youth, click here.
For more on Gibault, click here.