"It's not that we don't want to work" Local truck driver, restaurants impacted by Sysco, Teamsters Union 135 strike

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A union strike has caused supply chain issues for restaurants here in the Wabash Valley.
One local man on strike says he hopes the strike can be over as soon as possible.
Sysco food distributors and General Teamsters Local Union 135 are in a disagreement.
Employees are not happy with wages and benefits, which has sparked to a strike led by the union.
That means some of the food ordered isn't being delivered to places like restaurants, senior living homes, hotels, and other places that serve food. That includes the Dairy Queen in Terre Haute.
News 10 sat down with one union member to learn more about why he is on strike.
Glenn Trusley works for Sysco and delivers food in Vigo, Vermillion, Sullivan and Fountain counties.
He's on strike because of what he and Teamsters 135 call "illegal and disrespectful" bargaining tactics.
"It's not that we don't want to work. We want to work. All of us don't want to stand out there in the picket line. We'd rather be out there getting paid more than what we are in order to support our families," Trusley said.
Sysco told News 10 in a statement:
"We regret the union has chosen to walk out on our customers instead of working in good faith to reach an agreement at the table. Both Sysco Indianapolis and Sysco Louisville are committed to driver and warehouse colleagues and to the negotiation process.
Our offers to the local union committees reflect that commitment as well as our respect for our colleagues. That’s why in Indianapolis our offer includes top-of-market wages, lower healthcare costs and more vacation, and in Louisville includes a nearly 14% increase in hourly pay in Year 1 and improvements in health insurance, vacations, and premium pay.
Through our strong business continuity planning and strong support from our contingency team, both Indianapolis and Louisville sites have been able to increase their delivery and will call capacity each day during the strike. Indianapolis is currently operating at full capacity and Louisville expects to operate at full capacity by the end of the week. Both sites expect to fully catch up all orders early next week."
Trusley says this isn't the case.
He says whether it's fast food, family restaurants, or nursing homes, he's built personal relationships with the people he delivers to.
Trusley says he and other union members simply want better wages and benefits.
"I want people to know we haven't given up on them, we're not abandoning their needs, it's just, we need to take care of our needs as well," he said.
Sysco calls its wages "top-of-market" and says it has better benefits than other companies.
Trusley says he's gone out of his way to communicate with customers about the situation and when they may get shipments.
"I'm thankful for the small break, as far as physical demands, but, I've also tried to take care of our customers as well," Trusley said.
News 10 reached out to the two local restaurants that are said to have been impacted.
One did not want to comment and the other was not available.