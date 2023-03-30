"It's not that we don't want to work" Local truck driver, restaurants impacted by Sysco, Teamsters Union 135 strike

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington to Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to
Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Covington to Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.
Moderate flooding is forecast to start at Mount Carmel late
Friday...and continue through Tuesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Hutsonville
and Vincennes through Saturday.  Minor flooding is expected to end
above Terre Haute by late Friday...while continuing below Terre
Haute into next week. Rain going into this weekend may extend
flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Friday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday /8:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Thursday /8:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was
20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Sunday, April 09.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late Friday Afternoon and
Evening...

...Strong Non-Thunderstorm Wind Gusts Expected Overnight Friday
Night and Saturday...

An intense low pressure system will move across the Plains Friday
and into the Great Lakes Friday night. Increasing moisture
transport, vertical wind shear, and some instability ahead of this
system will occur over the Ohio Valley on Friday and Friday
evening ahead of a strong cold front. As a result, after some
morning showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday, numerous
showers and stronger thunderstorms are expected over central
Indiana by late Friday afternoon and evening. Given strong
atmospheric wind fields, some of the storms could become severe
with locally damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, along
with heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning, and some hail. The
area of greatest concern over central Indiana appears to be west-
central Indiana counties and communities, but all residents of
central Indiana should monitor weather conditions on Friday.

After the cold front passes though the area Friday night and
thunderstorms end, west to southwest surface winds will be quite
gusty overnight Friday night and Saturday. Winds will gust to 40
to 50 mph at times, which could present a hazard for high profile
vehicles and loose objects, and could result in some tree limbs
being downed. A Wind Advisory may be needed in later forecasts.
Exercise caution if outside during this time period due to the
expected strong wind gusts.

"It's not that we don't want to work" Local truck driver, restaurants impacted by Sysco, Teamsters Union 135 strike

  • Updated
  • 0

Sysco and Union 135 Strike 6 pm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A union strike has caused supply chain issues for restaurants here in the Wabash Valley.

One local man on strike says he hopes the strike can be over as soon as possible. 

Sysco food distributors and General Teamsters Local Union 135 are in a disagreement.

Employees are not happy with wages and benefits, which has sparked to a strike led by the union.

That means some of the food ordered isn't being delivered to places like restaurants, senior living homes, hotels, and other places that serve food. That includes the Dairy Queen in Terre Haute.

News 10 sat down with one union member to learn more about why he is on strike.

Glenn Trusley works for Sysco and delivers food in Vigo, Vermillion, Sullivan and Fountain counties.

He's on strike because of what he and Teamsters 135 call "illegal and disrespectful" bargaining tactics.

"It's not that we don't want to work. We want to work. All of us don't want to stand out there in the picket line. We'd rather be out there getting paid more than what we are in order to support our families," Trusley said.

Sysco told News 10 in a statement:

"We regret the union has chosen to walk out on our customers instead of working in good faith to reach an agreement at the table. Both Sysco Indianapolis and Sysco Louisville are committed to driver and warehouse colleagues and to the negotiation process.

Our offers to the local union committees reflect that commitment as well as our respect for our colleagues. That’s why in Indianapolis our offer includes top-of-market wages, lower healthcare costs and more vacation, and in Louisville includes a nearly 14% increase in hourly pay in Year 1 and improvements in health insurance, vacations, and premium pay.

Through our strong business continuity planning and strong support from our contingency team, both Indianapolis and Louisville sites have been able to increase their delivery and will call capacity each day during the strike. Indianapolis is currently operating at full capacity and Louisville expects to operate at full capacity by the end of the week. Both sites expect to fully catch up all orders early next week."

Trusley says this isn't the case.

He says whether it's fast food, family restaurants, or nursing homes, he's built personal relationships with the people he delivers to.

Trusley says he and other union members simply want better wages and benefits.

"I want people to know we haven't given up on them, we're not abandoning their needs, it's just, we need to take care of our needs as well," he said.

Teamsters 135 Strike 5 pm

Sysco calls its wages "top-of-market" and says it has better benefits than other companies.

Trusley says he's gone out of his way to communicate with customers about the situation and when they may get shipments.

"I'm thankful for the small break, as far as physical demands, but, I've also tried to take care of our customers as well," Trusley said.

News 10 reached out to the two local restaurants that are said to have been impacted.

One did not want to comment and the other was not available.

