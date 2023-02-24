 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday /11:00 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 18.1 feet early Tuesday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"It's not nothing..." Amazon closes Smile program; local charity affected

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One global online retailer is shutting down one of its charitable programs, and it's affecting one local charity.

CODA Wabash Valley located in Terre Haute is a domestic violence and sexual assault assistance center. While everything she does is for a good cause, Executive Director Emily Murray said running the shelter is costly.

"It takes a lot of money to run a shelter," she said. "I'm sure it's a lot more than what people think."

Which is why Murray signed the shelter up for Amazon Smile. The program launched back in 2013. Shoppers could sign up for the program and a portion of their purchases went to the charity of their choice. Amazon would also provide charities with donations.

Murray said CODA received a decent amount of money from the program.

"Last year, we got $145 from Amazon Smile," she said. "It's not a huge amount, but it's also not nothing."

Murray said CODA has received about $700 since signing up for the program. But, CODA will now have to look elsewhere for donations as Amazon is closing Amazon Smile.

The company said the program isn't making the impact it intended to. The program closed on February 20th. Murray said she was disappointed.

"It's just a bummer," she said. "It was just a really nice program Amazon had and just an easy way for our donors to opt-in for something."

Now, Murray said CODA will have to look for more grants and fundraise more. But, she said there are still ways the community can help.

"You can always give financial gifts to CODA," she said.

Amazon said it will not leave its Smile customers high and dry. Charities will receive a one-time donation from the company that's equal to three months of what the charity earned last year.

