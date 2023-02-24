"It's not nothing..." Amazon closes Smile program; local charity affected

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One global online retailer is shutting down one of its charitable programs, and it's affecting one local charity.
CODA Wabash Valley located in Terre Haute is a domestic violence and sexual assault assistance center. While everything she does is for a good cause, Executive Director Emily Murray said running the shelter is costly.
"It takes a lot of money to run a shelter," she said. "I'm sure it's a lot more than what people think."
Which is why Murray signed the shelter up for Amazon Smile. The program launched back in 2013. Shoppers could sign up for the program and a portion of their purchases went to the charity of their choice. Amazon would also provide charities with donations.
Murray said CODA received a decent amount of money from the program.
"Last year, we got $145 from Amazon Smile," she said. "It's not a huge amount, but it's also not nothing."
Murray said CODA has received about $700 since signing up for the program. But, CODA will now have to look elsewhere for donations as Amazon is closing Amazon Smile.
The company said the program isn't making the impact it intended to. The program closed on February 20th. Murray said she was disappointed.
"It's just a bummer," she said. "It was just a really nice program Amazon had and just an easy way for our donors to opt-in for something."
Now, Murray said CODA will have to look for more grants and fundraise more. But, she said there are still ways the community can help.
"You can always give financial gifts to CODA," she said.
Amazon said it will not leave its Smile customers high and dry. Charities will receive a one-time donation from the company that's equal to three months of what the charity earned last year.
To donate to CODA, click here.