"It's not just self-confidence but also the drive to be more than what the world has told them" - Event focuses on building confidence & self-esteem in young women

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Bullying is an issue across the country but also right here at home.
Now, one program is aiming to boost young girls' self-esteem and confidence to help eliminate that problem. This is through mentoring, classes, and coaching.
At the Girls of Excellence program, they are tackling subjects such as bullying awareness and behavior development. The goal is to build up these girls into confident young women.
Girls of Excellence mentoring started around 12-years-ago by Tante Vaughn.
It focuses on encouraging young girls between 5 and 18-years-old to become their best selves.
After taking a brief break due to COVID-19 and health issues, they've relaunched in collaboration with Highland Church.
"My mother was a heroin addict and gave me up at birth so there was no adoption or anything and I struggled," Tante Vaugh, the executive director of the GEM program, said. "I wanted to know how can a mother give up their child up, and so I became the bully. I took my aggression out on my peers and so I wanted to give back because some mentors stepped into my life to help me."
They've had a lot of community support. Duke Energy gave them a grant for $500 to put on this event.
Pastor Ryan Thomas with Highland Church says he hopes the young women walk away better than they arrived.
"It's not just self-confidence but also the drive to be more than what the world has told them they could be, to be independent, to be strong, and to be courageous women as they grow up and community changers are what we are hoping for," he said.
Saturday's event included face painting, food, and bouncy houses for everyone to enjoy. Most importantly, the day was full of education for young women on all sorts of topics.
"And why is bullying not right -- Because you're being mean to other people," 10-year-old Lily Fausett said.
The program is also looking for the community's help. You can sponsor a child for this program by donating funds.
"There is help out there, Vaugh said. "There is somebody that can help them and it doesn't have to be where they want to give up on life and things like that because we also work with suicide prevention because that's real today in our community and bullying is so real that kids want to give up and take their lives and I want them to know that there is hope," Vaughn said.
The next workshop is happening June 23, 2022 at the Vigo County Library. For more information click here or call 812-264-8029.