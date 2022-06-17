"It's not just a walk out here, look at it, throw some dirt in it..." Local community suffers from flooding

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The intersection of Tomahawk Drive and Cullen Place has suffered from flooding for years.
People who live there said the road has been completely washed out in wetter times of the years. It causes them to have difficulty getting to their homes.
After years without answers, local resident Jeffrey Scarbrough said he went into Ruble Park for answers.
"I went approximately 70 yards into the woods," he said. "[I] came across to the levy that holds the water back and found a very big break in the levy."
Scarbrough contacted Adam Grossman with the Vigo County Parks Department. Grossman has inspected the levy, but he's not sure if that's the problem.
"We're still looking over everything," he said. "I've got several questions to ask of a lot of different people."
Those people include area planning and the state's Division of Water. Grossman said he is working to submit an application to the Division of Water, and that process could be long. It requires permits, construction plans, and areas of disturbance to be established. To hear back on a permit could be anywhere from four to six weeks.
"It's not just a walk out here, look at it, throw some dirt in it and leave," Grossman said. "There's a discussion that needs to be had at the state level to make sure it's done correct."
But it's Scarbrough's hope that the problem will be fixed sooner rather than later.
"I'd like to see it get fixed while it's dry," he said. "So, it can be fixed."
The Indiana Division of Water has many resources for those suffering from flooding. For more information, click here.