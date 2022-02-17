"It's not going to change the world" Illinois suspends gas tax, economists weigh in

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek,
Eel River, East Fork White River, Flatrock River, and Mississinewa
River.

.Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around
an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or
saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana
rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa
at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of
the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat
Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for
other area rivers. Another system early next week could lengthen the
amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on area rivers.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening or Friday
morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Critical stage is reached on agricultural
levees in northern Vigo County.  Extensive flooding of
agricultural lands is in progress.  Flooding of low residential
property in southeast Clinton begins.  Some high county roads are
impassable.  River Park at Clinton is completely flooded.  Old SR
63 north of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 PM EST Thursday was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:30 PM CST Thursday /1:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:30 PM CST Thursday /1:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Indiana and west central
Indiana, including the following counties, in north central
Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Clay, Fountain,
Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 321 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated an between 1.5 and 2 inches rainfall fell across
the warned area Wednesday night through Thursday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Weather Alert

...SLICK ROADS TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING...

Freezing rain, sleet and snow has ended across central Indiana,
but roads will be slick overnight as temperatures continue to
drop to 7 to 17 degrees by dawn. Use caution if traveling
overnight into Friday morning.

"It's not going to change the world" Illinois suspends gas tax, economists weigh in

  • Updated
  • 0

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - In Illinois, gas prices are averaging over $3.50 per gallon.

On top of that, gas taxes are supposed to go up July 1.

For now, governor J.B. Pritzker is putting the gas taxes on hold to make up for these factors.

The gas tax freeze in Illinois is aimed at saving you money at the pump.

The gas tax was scheduled to go up two cents on July 1.

While this sounds good, economists are saying "not so fast."

As you drive down the highway and look at signs outside the gas station, you may be like Evan Johnson and wish you could look away.

"Honestly, I try not to pay too much attention to them. I like to drive up and down the street and see if I can save a couple of cents, but every time I fill up, I just try to save a little bit here and there," said Johnson.

Earlier this month, prices were averaging $3.60 per gallon in Illinois.

While the gas tax freeze is aiming at saving you money when you fill up, economists like Dr. Robert Guell are saying to pump the brakes.

He says you may only save around $5 per fill-up.

"That's the cost of your favorite Starbucks latte. It's not going to change the world, it's not going to allow people financial freedom," said Guell.

While Guell says the change may not be earth-shattering, Johnson says people who work need the savings to get to work.

"I know I work with a lot of people who work out of town, driving 20, 30 minutes, might fill up a couple times a week. Even five dollars a trip is going to be helpful," said Johnson.

He says it seems to him that prices are going up, with no site of coming down.

"Anything right now would help, the gas prices, like I said, they keep going up. Even a little bit of relief, I think, is going to go a long way for people," said Johnson.

As far as when the gas tax might be reinstated, Dr. Guell said it could be politically motivated.

He says it may be brought back after the midterm elections.

