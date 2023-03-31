"It's not easy whatsoever..." Local percussion group prepares for state competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Student drummers from across the state will be descending on Terre Haute for the Indiana Percussion Association State Finals.
That includes One Indoor Percussion, which includes students from Terre Haute North and South Vermillion.
Since November, the group has been rehearsing its piece Giant Leaps, a show about American space travel and accomplishments. For group members like Clementine Hoffman, being a part of this group has been an accomplishment within itself.
"My grades are going wonky," Hoffman said. "It's a lot. Should I quit? My mom said don't. I pushed myself to stay, and it's the best decision I ever made."
Hoffman's fellow group members agree. For senior Ethan Tubb, his biggest takeaway is the musical memories he's making with friends.
"I enjoy every moment of it," he said. "Having silly, goofy moments with your friends that happens all the time. Having a really good bonding experience."
But, the students are also learning some life lessons, like the power of hard work and the need to cooperate with others. Something sophomore Mason Burns sees firsthand.
"This band is a family," he said. "You don't get along with some of them all of the time, but this band is a family."
While several of the students had never picked up a pair of sticks or mallets before joining the group, they're now competing alongside some of the top groups in the state. Much like their show's theme, their taking giant leaps in their musical and personal journey.
"It's not easy whatsoever," Hoffman said. "I mean all the times you mess up. But, I realized I could handle it, and I could handle a lot more than I thought I could."
For more on the Indiana Percussion Association State Finals, click here.