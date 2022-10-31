"It's nice to feel a little supported" North Central Parke Schools to get an electric bus, courtesy of White House/EPA grant

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An electric bus could soon be coming to one area school.
A grant from the White House could help get North Central Parke students to school.
It could happen as soon as 2024.
The new vehicle is made possible by a nearly $400,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency's clean school bus program.
That funding will also cover the cost of the bus's charging station.
Only six Indiana schools received funding for electric buses.
North Central Parke officials say a lot can be done with a new bus.
Superintendent Mike Schimpf says, right now, he's considering using it as a vocational bus.
The funding from the EPA and the white house is something Schimpf says he's excited to have.
"You know, you feel a little bit of support. It's nice to feel a little supported. At the same time, I know there are agendas, and people can look at different angles and everything else; but what it boils down to: it's a free school bus, and if it's better for the environment, that's great," Schimpf said.
Not only is the bus on its way, but it's also coming at a price tag school leaders like to see.
"The idea of getting a free bus is always, almost always a good idea, and especially a new one. And to tie in the idea that it would be an electric vehicle that we could actually use as part of our curriculum," Schimpf said.
North Central Parke superintendent Mike Schimpf says they have a strong automotive program at the school.
He says the electric bus can help advance the program further along in addition to providing transportation.
"This is kind of the next level to that. They can see what's that look like on a bus platform and how might that be useful, or might it not, because a lot of people have heard positive and/or negative things when it comes to electric vehicles, and there are both," Schimpf said.
As one of just 6 Indiana schools to get funding for electric buses, Schimpf says it was an opportunity he's glad he caught and didn't pass up.
"There have been so many grants when it comes to education that have come at us over the last couple years, it's been hard to keep up with and I'm just glad I paid attention when this came across the page," Schimpf said.
Schimpf also says he hopes this grant will put his district in the driver's seat for innovation and success.