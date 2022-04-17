It's Natural Volunteer Week -- DNR looking for volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know this week is National Volunteer Week? This is a week that is celebrated by communities across the nation.
It's a time to recognize the importance of volunteer service and how people are making a positive impact in their local communities.
Here in the Hoosier state, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is taking time to recognize its volunteers. Every year more than 10,000 volunteers are stepping up across the state to help out on DNR properties.
The DNR is also encouraging more Hoosiers to volunteer. They say it's a great way to connect with Indiana's natural and cultural heritage. For a full list of volunteering opportunities, click here!