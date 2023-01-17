It's National Blood Donor Month - here's how you can help

WABASH VALLEY Ind. (WTHI) - Although blood drives happen year-round, you can start the year by participating in National Blood Donor Month.
According to givingblood.org, one pint of blood can save up to three lives.
They also say 43,000 pints are donated daily in the United States. But only ten percent of the US population donates annually.
News 10 spoke to one local donor about why he continues to donate blood whenever he gets the opportunity.
"They tell you on the phone call, like, you can save ten lives today. You know that is just really cool to think about. Me getting stuck with a needle right now might actually save someone's life," Josh Pruitt said.
If you're interested in donating, you can find out how through the American Red Cross or Versity Blood Center of Indiana.