"It's muggy, feels like an oven:" How to keep your A/C unit working properly

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week has been hot. If you just got home, you're probably enjoying being in the air conditioning.

On normal days, your A/C unit trades in hot air from inside your home with cooler air. However, with scorching temperatures, your A/C might have trouble keeping up with the heat.

Ann Cavallaro is one local who realized her A/C unit is not working like it should be.

"These things will always go out when you don't want them to. That's just how it goes. Just like an oven, they will die before thanksgiving or on thanksgiving. that's just how it works with appliances," said Cavallaro.

Cavallaro isn't the only one dealing with this problem. Air conditioning companies like Paitson Bros are also trying to keep up with repair calls.

"Especially people in the afternoon, maybe they get home from work, and they realize the air conditioning stopped working, and it's going to be a really hot evening," said Rayburn.

To prevent that from happening, Rayburn offers some tips. First, check your filters and your thermostat. If your outside unit starts to look dirty, it's time to clean it out. A dirty unit means airflow is restricted.

"You can take out a garden hose and just get rid of any of that dirt, cottonwood, grass clippings, anything that is collected in that outdoor coil throughout the summer," said Rayburn.

As much as you want to, resist the urge to dramatically turn down your thermostat. Doing that won't cool your home any quicker.

"If you come home from work and you have it set 78 degrees, and you want it to go back to 72 degrees at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. in the afternoon, your going to have a bad time," said Rayburn.

Despite having an A/C unit not working properly, Cavallaro is resorting to other solutions to keep her home cool until the A/C is repaired.

"We have two other units, ceiling fans, and I have the ones that rotate back and forth on a pole. It just moves the air around," said Cavallaro.

On the hottest days, Rayburn suggests leaving your thermostat around 78 degrees. Even though that might be too hot for some, it'll ensure your A/C doesn't bite the dust.