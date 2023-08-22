 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values are expected
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

"It's muggy, feels like an oven:" How to keep your A/C unit working properly

How to keep your A/C working properly

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week has been hot. If you just got home, you're probably enjoying being in the air conditioning.

On normal days, your A/C unit trades in hot air from inside your home with cooler air. However, with scorching temperatures, your A/C might have trouble keeping up with the heat.

Paitson Brothers Heating and Cooling

Ann Cavallaro is one local who realized her A/C unit is not working like it should be.

"These things will always go out when you don't want them to. That's just how it goes. Just like an oven, they will die before thanksgiving or on thanksgiving. that's just how it works with appliances," said Cavallaro. 

Cavallaro isn't the only one dealing with this problem. Air conditioning companies like Paitson Bros are also trying to keep up with repair calls.

"Especially people in the afternoon, maybe they get home from work, and they realize the air conditioning stopped working, and it's going to be a really hot evening," said Rayburn. 

To prevent that from happening, Rayburn offers some tips. First, check your filters and your thermostat. If your outside unit starts to look dirty, it's time to clean it out. A dirty unit means airflow is restricted.

"You can take out a garden hose and just get rid of any of that dirt, cottonwood, grass clippings, anything that is collected in that outdoor coil throughout the summer," said Rayburn. 

As much as you want to, resist the urge to dramatically turn down your thermostat. Doing that won't cool your home any quicker.

"If you come home from work and you have it set 78 degrees, and you want it to go back to 72 degrees at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. in the afternoon, your going to have a bad time," said Rayburn. 

Despite having an A/C unit not working properly, Cavallaro is resorting to other solutions to keep her home cool until the A/C is repaired.

"We have two other units, ceiling fans, and I have the ones that rotate back and forth on a pole. It just moves the air around," said Cavallaro. 

On the hottest days, Rayburn suggests leaving your thermostat around 78 degrees. Even though that might be too hot for some, it'll ensure your A/C doesn't bite the dust.

