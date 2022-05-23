"It's much needed and long overdue" New Vigo County Jail opens for operation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans to build the jail started back in 2019 with construction beginning late that year.
Discussions for the project started after a federal lawsuit claimed the current jail was overcrowded. The new jail sits just behind Haute City Center.
It has enough room to house up to 500 people.
The Vigo County Security Center is home to the new Vigo County Sheriffs' Office. Sheriff John Plasse says he's excited to get started in this new facility.
It took about 2 years to complete this building. There are dozens of rooms to handle business inside.
Sheriff Plasse says the new jail has a lot of room but there could still be an overcrowding issue.
"Last I heard we were running around 350 in the jail and about 40 some housed other places so we're right around 400. Now this jail will hold 500 inmates but by definition, if you're at or over 80 percent of your capacity you're overcrowded and we will be overcrowded if we continue with those numbers when we start up with everyone here."
He adds to combat that, they will be able to accommodate even more inmates.
"We can add on another 400 or something cells again that's going to be another cost I was hoping that we would get a higher number in the initial build but we got what we have and we're going to make it work."
The Chief of operations Derek Fell says at the old location sometimes the temperature could get up to 90 degrees inside.
He's looking forward most to pleasant conditions.
"Feeling comfortable being proud of the building. Previously when we had visitors come in whether it be a meeting or whatever to be honest with you it was kinda embarrassing having them walk through the building because once again the wear and tear on the building."
The sheriff adds he's happy to finally be in the new facility.
"Everyone that's involved has done a great job and it's going to be a great facility for many years to come it's much needed and long overdue."
The sheriff says they won't be announcing when the inmates will head into the new jail. That's due to security protocols, but he says they will be moved in soon.