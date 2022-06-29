"It's like you walk out of prison" Program at Rockville prison gives inmates a chance to turn lives, career around

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization is looking to keep women out of prison right here in the Wabash Valley.
Televerde is the group that hires incarcerated women to do customer service jobs.
News 10 talked to two of the women who say the program is putting them on a better path.
Over a hill outside of Rockville is Indiana's largest women's prison.
Inside the prison, there is a call center.
Several incarcerated women are answering the phones.
One of those is Brittany Mullins, who says the program has put her back on her feet after some bad decisions in the past.
"When you walk into our call center it's like you walk out of prison. So that right there, is a breath of fresh air," Mullins said.
Her co-worker Marjorie Summers says every time she walks up to her desk and pulls up her chair.
She feels like she has found a missing piece to her puzzle.
"Before this, I really didn't feel that I had the things I needed to achieve goals, I really didn't have goals in mind. I didn't look toward my future," Summers said.
Summers says she should be out of prison soon.
She says working with Televerde could change her life.
"I have a chance when I leave here to not come back here," Summers said.
It's a change both women say they will be welcoming.
"Just because we're incarcerated doesn't mean that we won't go anywhere. This program gives us that. So, yes, we come to prison and we do our thing, but we also come here and grow and change and learn and we're going to come out way better," Mullins said.
As far as the success rate of the program, Arizona State University dug into this.
They say just a fraction of the women end up back in prison.
