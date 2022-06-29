 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

"It's like you walk out of prison" Program at Rockville prison gives inmates a chance to turn lives, career around

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockville Prison

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization is looking to keep women out of prison right here in the Wabash Valley.

Televerde is the group that hires incarcerated women to do customer service jobs.

News 10 talked to two of the women who say the program is putting them on a better path.

Over a hill outside of Rockville is Indiana's largest women's prison.

Inside the prison, there is a call center.

Several incarcerated women are answering the phones.

One of those is Brittany Mullins, who says the program has put her back on her feet after some bad decisions in the past.

"When you walk into our call center it's like you walk out of prison. So that right there, is a breath of fresh air," Mullins said.

Her co-worker Marjorie Summers says every time she walks up to her desk and pulls up her chair.

She feels like she has found a missing piece to her puzzle.

"Before this, I really didn't feel that I had the things I needed to achieve goals, I really didn't have goals in mind. I didn't look toward my future," Summers said.

Summers says she should be out of prison soon.

She says working with Televerde could change her life.

"I have a chance when I leave here to not come back here," Summers said.

It's a change both women say they will be welcoming.

"Just because we're incarcerated doesn't mean that we won't go anywhere. This program gives us that. So, yes, we come to prison and we do our thing, but we also come here and grow and change and learn and we're going to come out way better," Mullins said.

As far as the success rate of the program, Arizona State University dug into this.

They say just a fraction of the women end up back in prison.

For a link to the study, click here.

Recommended for you