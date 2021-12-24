"It's like Christmas miracles!" Manna from Seven overcomes meat shortage ahead of Christmas Eve

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The giving spirit can especially be felt in the Wabash Valley during the holidays, but efforts to help people have faced challenges in the pandemic.
Manna from Seven used to be able to get one ton of meat every week.
That is no longer the case, with meat shortages affecting their donations.
But some Christmas magic this year has made this month a little bit different.
Susan Seitz with Manna from Seven says donations are down and meat is becoming ever-so-difficult to find.
Seitz says they have been stretched pretty thin.
At one point, they could only give large families one pound of meat.
Seitz says in another instance, they had to have people choose a pound of meat or a dozen eggs.
This is a situation she says she never wanted.
"It looks sad. You want to know how it looks? It looks really sad when you're giving a family of seven or eight people one pound of meat to share," said Seitz.
Seitz says Manna from Seven does its best to compensate to fill the void of the meat shortage.
When there is not enough meat, Seitz says they go the extra mile to try and make up for it.
"We try to get them a lot of what we do have a lot of, the kinds of things that we do have in excess, they get, even if we can't get them the meat that they need," said Seitz.
Even though the shortages have created some challenges, there is a silver lining this Christmas season.
Just in time for Christmas, some extra donations came in allowing Manna from Seven to give up to five pounds of meat to each family for the first time, in a long time.
"It's like Christmas miracles! It's an awesome feeling for us, and to see the look on their faces when they receive something that they've been without for so long, it's wonderful," said Seitz.
No matter the challenges, Seitz says the feeling of helping others, has never felt so good.
"There's nothing better. You know, everything that we have, we treat it as if it's a gift from God, and we are only the handlers of it. We don't own it, God owns it, and we give it to them," said Seitz.
Seitz says with donations to food banks down, they are always accepting of donations.
