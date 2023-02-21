"It's kind of like breaking up a family" Ernie Pyle Elementary School to close at the end of the school year

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local elementary school will be closing.
Many staff have shared with News 10 that Monday was a sad day at Ernie Pyle Elementary.
Vermillion County Schools have been considering consolidation for about three years.
This is because of declining enrollment and state funding.
After a Monday night board meeting, it was decided that Ernie Pyle Elementary would be the school to close.
This means changes are coming to the district.
Students who went to Ernie Pyle will now go to either Van Duyn or Central Elementary.
Fifth grade will also move to the middle school level.
The corporation and Indiana Department of Education will decide what's next for the building.
That could mean be repurposing the building or getting rid of it all together.
Superintendent Dave Chapman of South Vermillion Schools says class sizes will see minimal impact, with two or three extra students per classroom at most.
He also says no faculty or staff members will lose their jobs.
Chapman says, at the end of the day, closing a school is not an easy decision.
"We had to look deep into what we're doing well, how we're doing it, how we can make it better and still hold onto that high quality of instruction," Chapman said.
Faculty at the school are reacting after learning that it would be closing.
Ernie Pyle Elementary is where Kim Kesler went to work every day the last five years.
She's the principal there but will be moving elsewhere in the corporation next year.
On Monday night, the South Vermillion school board decided it would be shutting down Ernie Pyle.
Kesler says the news was a tough pill to swallow.
"When we heard the decision last night, I mean, it was a bit surprising. I mean, we knew it could be coming, but you're just never prepared until you truly, truly, hear it," Kesler said.
Kesler says the news was shocking, as well as disappointing.
"After the decision was made, it was just like a balloon popping. We just kind of felt upset," Kesler said.
Kesler says while the news was sad, she feels like decisions did have to be made to keep the corporation running smoothly.
Chapman says it was a tough decision for him, too.
He says the corporation's mission is still the same.
"We still consider South Vermillion Community Schools as a family and we want to work with everyone to make sure every student that goes through our schools has a good educational experience," Chapman said.
Kesler says she too feels the family atmosphere in the district.
She says the years ahead will be very bittersweet.
"It's kind of like breaking up a family at Ernie Pyle. Yes, we will build new families and new foundations, but the hard part is saying goodbye," Kesler said.
The school will be closed at the end of the year.