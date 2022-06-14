'It's just too hot' Record temperatures could cause your power to go out

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Many residents could be impacted by rolling blackouts.
These would only last about 30 minutes but could leave some people in a difficult position--with no power.
Power companies do this to reserve grids like this one, which ends up having to work harder in higher temperatures.
Intense heat could lead to a need for power companies to shut off power to preserve the grid's transmitters.
If that happens, it would impact Terre Haute residents like Caleb Brown.
He is a graduate student at Indiana State, and he says the heat has been getting to him.
"I can't go out for more than like an hour, hour and a half without dying of heat stroke. It's just too hot, and I can't sweat or get cold or cool down at all," Brown said.
Brown says as a student, he needs power all the time because his air conditioning does not always keep up.
"Losing my WiFi connection would be horrible because then I can't do my practice quizzes or anatomy stuff or anything. That or my ac, or not being able to charge all my stuff," Brown said.
Experts are saying outages are unlikely, but still possible.
Doug Childs is the CEO of the Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC.
He says the time when the most strain will be on the power grid will be from 2:00-8:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday.
You can do some things to help the power grid work smoother.
Childs recommends unplugging unused devices or turning out lights to save energy, so the grid does not become overwhelmed.
"Think about somebody who really can't, maybe they're stay at home, have health issues that are struggling and let's do what we can to help them out," Childs said.
Brown says though it may be hot now, he is ready to ride it out.
"It's summer, it's going to be hot. Just remember how hot it is right now and six months from now when it's negative four, you'll be wishing it was hot," Brown said.
Officials say the peak for potential power outages will be Wednesday afternoon at 4:00.