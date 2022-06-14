'It's just too hot' Record temperatures could cause your power to go out

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

'It's just too hot' Record temperatures could cause your power to go out

Power Lines

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Many residents could be impacted by rolling blackouts.

These would only last about 30 minutes but could leave some people in a difficult position--with no power.

Power companies do this to reserve grids like this one, which ends up having to work harder in higher temperatures.

Intense heat could lead to a need for power companies to shut off power to preserve the grid's transmitters.

If that happens, it would impact Terre Haute residents like Caleb Brown.

He is a graduate student at Indiana State, and he says the heat has been getting to him.

"I can't go out for more than like an hour, hour and a half without dying of heat stroke. It's just too hot, and I can't sweat or get cold or cool down at all," Brown said.

Brown says as a student, he needs power all the time because his air conditioning does not always keep up.

"Losing my WiFi connection would be horrible because then I can't do my practice quizzes or anatomy stuff or anything. That or my ac, or not being able to charge all my stuff," Brown said.

Experts are saying outages are unlikely, but still possible.

Doug Childs is the CEO of the Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC.

He says the time when the most strain will be on the power grid will be from 2:00-8:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can do some things to help the power grid work smoother.

Childs recommends unplugging unused devices or turning out lights to save energy, so the grid does not become overwhelmed.

"Think about somebody who really can't, maybe they're stay at home, have health issues that are struggling and let's do what we can to help them out," Childs said.

Brown says though it may be hot now, he is ready to ride it out.

"It's summer, it's going to be hot. Just remember how hot it is right now and six months from now when it's negative four, you'll be wishing it was hot," Brown said.

Officials say the peak for potential power outages will be Wednesday afternoon at 4:00.

