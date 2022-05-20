"It's just stupidity" Local drivers avoiding the roads as traffic deaths hit near-record high

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fatal accidents are at a 16-year-high in the United States and Indiana ranks 15th in the nation.
Buckling up and avoiding impaired or distracted driving are all ways state police say you can stay safe out on the road.
That is as fatal accidents are up almost 11% from 2020.
Hitting the road can be a bit troubling for some drivers.
With fatal accidents at record levels across the country, drivers like Ronald Masterman try to avoid the roads altogether.
He says it is not the drive itself that bothers him, it is other drivers.
"It's just stupidity really, there's not much you can get around on that," Masterman said.
Masterman said aggressive driving is something he has become used to seeing.
It is something that concerns him, especially when he is driving with his young child.
"I mean, literally, you'll be driving, somebody will just come out of nowhere and just cut you off. It makes you mad. It'll make anybody mad, especially when you have a two-year-old in the car," Masterman said.
Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation say distracted driving is also a big issue.
They said that can be prevented if you just keep your eyes on the road.
"Keep that phone away from your hands! Even if you need to put your phone on speaker and put it in the passenger seat if you need to make a phone call. Just do not be touching that phone, because it could save someone's life," Megan DeLucenay, INDOT's public relations director.
Masterman said anytime he drives, everyone he sees is doing something they should not be doing behind the wheel.
"I don't know how many times I can be driving down the road and look over and somebody's either reading a book or on their phone. It's nuts," Masterman said.
State Police say easy steps like keeping your eyes on the road can help bring these numbers down.