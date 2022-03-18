"It's just really a strain on some of those jails" Governor Eric Holcomb signs bill to reduce jail overcrowding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana lawmakers, Nearly 80% of Hoosier jails are experiencing overcrowding.
Now, a state house bill aimed at limiting overcrowding has gone into law.
Since Governor Eric Holcomb signed house bill 1004 into law, it will no longer be required for level 6 felony offenders to be housed in county jails.
Instead, the courts and counties can decide to send them to state prisons.
Local legislators told us before they hope this can reduce jail overcrowding.
Right now, in the Vigo County jail, there are only two level six felony offenders.
Sheriff John Plasse said this new law may not have a lot of impact at home.
That is because of the county's work-release and in-home detention policies.
But, some other sheriffs from surrounding counties have told him they are having more issues.
He tells News 10 this could also help Vigo County down the road by preventing further overcrowding.
"They just have to house them and it's just really a strain on some of those jails. And again here, it's not an issue, but if it was an issue, I'm glad it's there so we wouldn't have to face that in the future," Plasse said.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt also said he was and is still in favor of the new law.
He told News 10 it gives the counties, who have more knowledge of certain cases, the ability to do what is necessary.
"I think that's a good thing because, I think, you know, that the prosecutor and the judges know more about the case than anyone else and can decide what's best," Modesitt said.
Modesitt adds the law is a good start, but there are still some unanswered questions.
"I was in favor of it, you know, there's still going to have to be more things determined down the road if you really want to make an impact on jail overcrowding," Modesitt said.
He told News 10 a lot of counties are building new jails to help with overcrowding.
Modesitt also said another solution would be to increase the amount of addiction recovery centers.
Modesitt adds he is appreciative of state officials recognizing the problem and, Sheriff Plasse agrees.
"They're just making it better for the counties by doing this, and I'm glad they're looking out for the counties and thank them for that," Plasse said.
House Bill 1004 will go into law on June 30.