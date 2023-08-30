"It's just like an annual reunion..." Preparations are underway for annual Little Italy Festival in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Clinton is preparing for the annual Little Italy Festival.

The festival is an annual Labor Day weekend tradition in the Wabash Valley. It's a four-day festival filled with food, fun, and Italian traditions.

Adri Davis, the festival's board president, said the event has been going on for over 50 years. She said the event was originally meant to celebrate all of the Italian immigrants who came to the area. In the years since it has turned into a celebration of all immigrants.

"It was started by a lot of the immigrants that were Italian," she said. "But, up at our Immigrant Square fountain, it has over 32 flags of other countries. So, it wasn't just Italian it was lots of others."

While the festival is meant to celebrate the immigrants, it doesn't hurt that it helps the city economically.

Davis said most of the local restaurants get most of their money during the festival. Clinton's mayor Jack Gilfory said he could see the economic boost from the festival as well.

"Restaurants they are busy," Gilfoy said of the event weekend. "People come here. They get gas. It's just great for us."

The festivities kick off Friday and go through Monday. Visitors can take in a parade, ride a few carnival rides, and sample some Italian food. There will be music and other events like grape stomping.

While Clinton may be turning into a small Italian town this weekend, Davis said the festival is really about celebrating what it means to be a Clintonian.

"Most of us that love this," she said. "And are involved in some way or another have had their heritage start in Clinton. So, it's just like an annual reunion."

For a list of events, click here.