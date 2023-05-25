"It's just hard to let it go..." Students, parents, staff say goodbye to local charter school

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- One Wabash Valley charter school is closing its doors.
Rural Community Academy celebrated the final day of its final school year Thursday. It was a bittersweet day for the RCA family.
The school's board decided to close the school in February citing financial reasons. Parent and school board member Ashley Trotter said the school has always been a safe space for her family.
"My kids come here to school and I feel like they are going to their second family," she said. "That was always a big thing for and it's just hard to let it go."
Trotter and other parents tried to save the school by submitting to a new charter authorizer. But, the Indiana Charter School Board denied this request.
Now, the Kindergarten through Eighth students will move to other area schools.
"Students, parents we will all have that bond no matter where the kids end up or staff ends up," Bailey Potts, a parent, said.
Both women agree that emotions were high on Thursday. But, they and the staff tried to make it as fun as possible for the kids.
Bounce houses, jousting, and a round of kickball were all on the last day's schedule. It was all done to celebrate the kids who will carry on the spirit of RCA.
"The legacy that RCA leaves is great kids that wanna learn," Trotter said. "want to help, want to teach, want to go out there and make a difference. That is the RCA legacy."
If parents still need assistance with transferring their student to a new school for next year, they should contact RCA's secretary who can help with paperwork.