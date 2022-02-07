"It's just aggravating..." Family of murdered man still waiting for answers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The family of a murdered Terre Haute man is speaking out one year after his death.
Dwayne French was beaten and robbed in August 2020 on his way to work one morning. He later died of his injuries.
His mother, Sandra French, remembers her son as a loving person.
"If I needed anything," she said. "Appliances, or help with the bills, work done on my vehicles, he did all of it."
She says there's a void without her son. She's also been mourning the loss of her husband.
"I've got cemeteries all around my house," French said. "I've got my husband on one side. On the other side, I have Dwayne's."
It's a lot of grief for one family. The family has made several tributes to Dwayne like holding vigils, making t-shirts, and creating car stickers. But, despite these memorials, they still lack closure.
"It's just aggravating," French said.
Police are still actively investigating the case. French said she wants the person responsible for his death to pay.
"Everybody says karma will get them, " She said. "But, she better come on before I die. I'd like to see this all ended before I die."
The Terre Haute Police Department said they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation. The violent crimes unit is leading the charge with this case and it wants the public's help with this case.
If you know something, please call Detective Brad Rumsey at 812-244-2667 or Detective Kenny Murphy at 812-244-2432. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CRIME STOPPERS at 812-238-STOP.