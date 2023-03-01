'It's just a scratch' Vermillion County deputy who was shot last week, returns home, is walking, cracking jokes

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just five days after being shot in the line of duty, Vermillion County sheriff's deputy Joe Wilson is back home.

He says after what happened, he's thankful to be alive.

Wilson was in great spirits during a 1-on-1 interview with News 10.

He was cracking jokes and even walking around.

He got home Tuesday night after being shot in the leg during a call last week.

Not only is he home and walking, but he says he's ready to get back to work.

"There's a lot of officers that didn't get to make it home, didn't get to experience the welcoming home from the community and other agencies. That's why the running joke with this is, 'it's just a scratch,'" Wilson said.

His family, first responders and other police agencies were there to celebrate Wilson's homecoming.

Out of everyone that supported him, Wilson says there was one moment that was the most special.

"I got a three-year-old at home and she wasn't old enough to come see me, so I had to skype her. The second she walked in the door she climbed up on me, gave me a big ole' kiss. It was a very emotional time to come home to," Wilson said.

Vermillion County sheriff Mike Holtkamp says he's thankful that Wilson is okay and proud of how the deputies handled the situation.

"This could have been so much worse and thank goodness it wasn't. Joey is a great guy, a great friend and well-loved and respected throughout the community, and we're glad to have him home," Holtkamp said.

Wilsons says while the emotions are high, there's nowhere else he'd rather be than home.

"I'm really appreciative to anyone that's reached out, supported me, and like I said, there's families out there that didn't get to get their officer to come home, and I'm very grateful that I did," Wilson said.

Wilson is expected to be fully recovered in about 6-8 weeks.