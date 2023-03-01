 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 09...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 09.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning,
and continue to rise over the weekend, cresting at 21.1 feet
Monday morning. It is forecasted to fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 09.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'It's just a scratch' Vermillion County deputy who was shot last week, returns home, is walking, cracking jokes

  • Updated
  • 0
Wilson Walking

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just five days after being shot in the line of duty, Vermillion County sheriff's deputy Joe Wilson is back home.

He says after what happened, he's thankful to be alive.

Wilson was in great spirits during a 1-on-1 interview with News 10.

He was cracking jokes and even walking around.

He got home Tuesday night after being shot in the leg during a call last week.

Not only is he home and walking, but he says he's ready to get back to work.

"There's a lot of officers that didn't get to make it home, didn't get to experience the welcoming home from the community and other agencies. That's why the running joke with this is, 'it's just a scratch,'" Wilson said.

His family, first responders and other police agencies were there to celebrate Wilson's homecoming.

Out of everyone that supported him, Wilson says there was one moment that was the most special.

"I got a three-year-old at home and she wasn't old enough to come see me, so I had to skype her. The second she walked in the door she climbed up on me, gave me a big ole' kiss. It was a very emotional time to come home to," Wilson said.

Vermillion County sheriff Mike Holtkamp says he's thankful that Wilson is okay and proud of how the deputies handled the situation.

"This could have been so much worse and thank goodness it wasn't. Joey is a great guy, a great friend and well-loved and respected throughout the community, and we're glad to have him home," Holtkamp said.

Wilsons says while the emotions are high, there's nowhere else he'd rather be than home.

"I'm really appreciative to anyone that's reached out, supported me, and like I said, there's families out there that didn't get to get their officer to come home, and I'm very grateful that I did," Wilson said.

Wilson is expected to be fully recovered in about 6-8 weeks.

